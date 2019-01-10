Simmba Box Office collection Day 13: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh starrer beats Golmaal Again, earns Rs 208.14 crore

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 5:49 PM

Simmba Box Office collection Day 13: After a thunderous entry into the prestigious Rs 200 crore-club on Tuesday, the masala action potboiler added Rs 5.31 crore more to its kitty on Wednesday.

Simmba, Simmba box office, Simmba box office collection, Simmba Box Office collection Day 13, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Golmaal Again, Gully Boy, entertainment newsSimmba Box Office collection: After a 13-day run at the box-office, the film’s total earning stands at Rs 208.14 crore. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty’s first film together, Simmba, has become a monumental hit at the box-office. After a thunderous entry into the prestigious Rs 200 crore-club on Tuesday, the masala action potboiler added Rs 5.31 crore more to its kitty on Wednesday. After a 13-day run at the box-office, the film’s total earning stands at Rs 208.14 crore. With that, Simmba has gone past the lifetime collection of Rohit Shetty’s 2017 film Golmaal Again (Rs 205.69 crore) to become his second-highest grosser ever. Chennai Express (Rs 227.13 crore), featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is the director’s top earner so far.

Going by trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s prediction, Simmba will manage to pack a total of over Rs 212 crore by the end of its second-week run. Here’s his summing-up of the film’s business so far.

Taran Adarsh ‘s Tweet:

Simmba has not only marked its presence in the Indian theatres but also made sure that the International audience goes crazy with the amazing performance of the entire team. Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest International digits of Simmba:

Taran Adarsh ‘s Tweet:

Ranveer is seen as a corrupt cop named Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba who joined the profession to make quick money. His conscience awakens when a girl he treats as his younger sister is raped and killed. Simmba, loosely based on the 2015 Telugu hit Temper, is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures and distributed by Reliance Entertainment. Simmba also features Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan in the significant roles. Upon its release on December 28 last year, Simmba received mixed reviews from movie critics across the country. The audience review, however, was largely in its favour, that subsequently made it a winner at the box-office.

