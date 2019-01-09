Simmba box office collection Day 12: BLOCKBUSTER! Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s film enters Rs 200-crore club

By: | Updated: January 9, 2019 4:14 PM

Simmba box office collection Day 12: The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan film have crossed the milestone of Rs 200 crore. The actioner has collected a jaw-dropping Rs 202.83 crore within a few days of its release.

Simmba box office collection Day 12: There is no stopping the Rohit Shetty directorial. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Simmba’s release wrapped up an already-great year for Ranveer Singh on a high note. While all superstars delivered disappointing films, emerging stars like Singh shined bright. With Simmba, director Rohit Shetty delivered his eighth consecutive hit, becoming the only director to have as many Rs 100-crore movies in his kitty.

Despite Simmba retelling a cliched story of a corrupt cop taking a righteous path after a personal loss, audiences seem to have lapped up the masala quotient of Rohit Shetty’s latest offering.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

In fact, Simmba became the highest opener for Ranveer Singh after it made Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1, surpassing the first day collection of his biggest hit till date, Padmaavat. The movie gradually picked up pace and made Rs 196.80 crore in 11 days. Simmba made Rs 6.03 crore on Tuesday taking the total collection to Rs 202.83 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba’s collections trends indicate that it won’t slow down anytime soon.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Simmba had made Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 7, Rs 175 crore on Day 10 and Rs 200 crore on Day 12.

Also Read: Clash of the Titans! Rajinikanth’s Petta vs Ajith’s Viswasam at box-office tomorrow!

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Ranveer's post:

﻿

As the female lead, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan. Khan's previous movie, Kedarnath, has also performed rather well in the box office. Simmba stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sarita Joshi, Sulbha Arya, Ashwini Kalsekar and Siddharth Jadav along with the lead actors. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu appear in cameo roles.

