Simmba box office collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s film set to cross Rs 200-crore!

Simmba box office collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s film refuses to slow down. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Simmba box office collection: With the huge success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty has proved that he is the king of box office. The film, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within a few days of its release, is now galloping towards the Rs 200-crore club, thus making it the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh’s career. An official remake of Telugu film Temper, Simmba has won praises from critics and fans alike. Simmba has earned Rs 6.16 crore on Monday, thus taking the total to Rs 196.8 crore.

While Simmba has set off fireworks at the global box-office, it has wreaked havoc on its home turf as well. At the domestic box-office, the film, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in important roles, has earned over Rs 196 crore, which announces the birth of a new-age superstar in Ranveer Singh. The film, in all likelihood, is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark today to become the quirky actor’s second film in the prestigious club.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Simmba inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Will be the third film [2018] to breach ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC], after #Sanju and #Padmaavat… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 196.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2019

Here is a day-by-day collection:

Day 1- December 28, Friday- Rs 20.72 crore

Day 2- December 29, Saturday- Rs 23.33 crore

Day 3- December 30, Sunday- Rs 31.02 crore

Day 4- December 31, Monday- Rs 21.24 crore

Day 5- January 1, Tuesday- Rs 26 crore

Day 6- January 2, Wednesday- Rs 9.02 crore

Day 7- January 3, Thursday- Rs 11.78 crore

Day 8- January 4, Friday- Rs 9.02 crore

Day 9, January 5, Saturday, Rs 13.32 crore

Day 10, January 6, Sunday- Rs 17.49 crore

Day 11, January 7, Monday – Rs 6.16 crore

The total collection of Simmba stands at Rs 196.80 crore.

Simmba, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is roaring at the international box-office too. The masala action potboiler, directed by Rohit Shetty, has earned a spectacular $10.467 million (Rs 72.88 crore) in its 10-day run in cinemas abroad. The super success of the film has rubbished the theory that the overseas audiences do not have a taste for masala entertainers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Simmba right from the Day 1, shared its latest box-office figures in a tweet on Monday evening.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Simmba nears $ 10.5 million at the end of Weekend 2 from international markets…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 683k

Sat $ 793k

Sun $ 583k

Total: $ 10.467 million [₹ 72.88 cr] #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi biopic poster launch: Vivek Oberoi plays India’s 14th Prime Minister!

Also, Simmba is Shetty’s eighth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. His winning streak began in 2010, with Golmaal 3. His biggest hit has been Chennai Express which also released in the year 2010.

The film has beaten the first week collections of Salman Khan’s Race 3 as well as Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Race 3 made Rs 144.51 crore at the end of the first week, and Thugs made Rs 137.55 crore. Simmba has already beaten the lifetime collections of Ranveer’s film Bajirao Mastani, which stands at Rs 184 crore.

Simmba tells the story of Sangram Bhalerao, the role played Ranveer, a cop without a sense of morals and scruples. He falls in love with Shagun, played by Sara Ali Khan, who runs a catering service near his police station. Everything is hunky-dory, until the woman he considers his younger sister, 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, gets brutally raped and killed.

Simmba features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the team of Golmaal – Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor – in special appearances, demolished Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. With no big Bollywood release scheduled until January 11, the film is expected to continue its winning streak in days to come.