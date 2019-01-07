Simmba Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh starrer nears Rs 260-cr mark, displaces Bajirao Mastani as actor’s second highest grosser

Simmba box office Day 10: Ranveer Singh starrer continues to dominate the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener Simmba is on its way to become the actor’s second highest grosser replacing Bajirao Mastani. Rohit Shetty’s action-cop-drama has managed to earn Rs 259.4 crore at the box office so far, including Rs 190.64 crore at the Indian box office market. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba minted Rs 13.32 crore on its second Friday, Saturday and Rs 17.49 on Sunday respectively.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Simmba refuses to slow down… Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2… Nears ₹ 200 cr mark… Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

#Simmba biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 39.83 cr

Total: ₹ 190.64 cr

India biz.#Simmba benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Simmba has broken the box office records since the day of its release. The film grossed over Rs 20.72 crore on day 1, making it Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening film to date. The film also adds another feather in Rohit Shetty’s cap as it is his eighth consecutive release to cross the Rs 100-crore milestone. The film has also become amongst the top 3 highest grossing films of Rohit Shetty.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Rohit Shetty’s Top 3 highest grossing films…

1. #ChennaiExpress [2013]

2. #GolmaalAgain [2017]

3. #Simmba [2018]#Simmba is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain and #ChennaiExpress.

Nett BOC. India biz.

Note: Rankings as on 6 Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Additionally, Simmba has also taken over Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 to become the fourth highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018. Ranveer’s Simmba has also broken the record of the first-week collection of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Salmaan Khan’s Race 3, which earned over Rs 137 crore and Rs 144.51 crore in their first week, respectively.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

As #Simmba surpasses *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani, here’s a look at Ranveer Singh’s Top 3 highest grossing films…

1. #Padmaavat [2018]

2. #Simmba [2018]

3. #BajiraoMastani [2015]

Nett BOC. India biz.

Note: Rankings as on 6 Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

However, Ranveer Singh’s movie is still far away from overtaking Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which minted over Rs 341 crore, Ranveer-Deepika and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, which earned over Rs 300 crore, and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi), which raked in Rs 191 crore nett at the box office.

While Simmba has received mixed reviews from critics, the audience is all praise for the ‘masala’ entertainer.

Released on December 28, the film has been co-produced by Rohit Shetty along with Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures.

Simmba narrates the story of a corrupted police officer, Sangram Bhalerao. In a sudden turn of events, Bhalerao is forced to question his morality when the woman he considers his sister gets raped and killed. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Simmba also features Sara Ali Khan as the lead actress and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sonu Sood, and the team of Golmaal series- Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade in cameo roles.