Simmba box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film gets a huge opening, sinks Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

In Simmba, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt policeman, ACP Sangram Bhalerao.

Simmba box office collection day 1: Simmba, Ranveer Singh’s first film with director Rohit Shetty, has got a great opening at the Indian box office. Its big splash at the box office has further dented the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s christmas release Zero which was already on a downward spiral. The movie, Simmba, opened with mixed to good reviews on Friday, December 28th and according to early reports, had above average occupancy. The approximate figure of its first day box office collection stands at a whopping Rs 22 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: “#Simmba mints HUGE ₹ 22 cr nett approx on its opening day. Saturday & Sunday biz will escalate. Congratulations @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar #Rohit & the entire team.”

About Zero’s collections on Friday, Kadel said: “#Zero Second Friday- ₹ 1 cr nett approx. Total ₹ 86 cr nett. ₹ 100 cr is out of reach now.”

Meanwhile Simmba, which was always expected to make a good opening at the Indian box office, has also churned impressive numbers overseas. Simmba has got one of the best openings in Australia. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: “A section of the industry was of the opinion that #Simmba wouldn’t rake in big numbers Overseas, due to the masala quotient… But the audience knows best… #Simmba embarks on one of the best starts in #Australia… Fri A$ 180,253 [₹ 88.58 lakhs]. @comScore”

Simmba is a mass entertainer and Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj in his review called the film “the masala movie of the year“. The movie was rated 3 stars in the review and was hailed for being an unabashed entertainer. “Even with flaws and colors staring at the audience in the Shining Shetty-verse, Simmba works because it is unapologetic in whatever they are doing. No half-measure at all. A masala mass-entertainer,” the review said.