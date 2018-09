‘Simmba’ and ‘Zero’ box office clash now averted, says Rohit Shetty

Shah Rukh’s “Zero” is releasing on December 21 while “Simmba” is now arriving in theatres on December 28. (IE)

Rohit Shetty revealed Friday that his upcoming film “Simmba” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Zero” will not release on the same day. Rohit said but both the teams mutually decided to avert the clash. Shah Rukh’s “Zero” is releasing on December 21 while “Simmba” is now arriving in theatres on December 28. “One week is enough, where is the competition. We were coming on the same date earlier but then me, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh sat and discussed that if we come on the same day then business will be get affected.

“There was no competition as such. It was like a mutual thing. If the film is good it will run,” Rohit told reporters at the Jagran Film Festival here. In Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”, SRK plays the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.”Simmba” will see Ranveer Singh as a cop.

The film will also features Sara Ali Khan. “It is a remake and remakes are being made since years. And there’s no harm in making remakes as maybe the younger generation has not caught up with those old films. ‘Simmba’ has a message in it. And I think it is my best written film till date,” Rohit said.