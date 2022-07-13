Sima Taparia from Mumbai’ is back with Indian Matchmaking Season 2! Check the details of this Netflix cringe-binge

One of the most controversial shows on Netflix,’ Indian Matchmaking’ is being renewed and popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, took to her social media account to announce the second season of the show and it will soon hit the OTT platform. “Matchmaking is my passion, and it’s a joy to share my work with audiences around the world for giving me a lot of love and respect. Sima from Mumbai is back!” captioned Sima on Instagram.

The show received a lot of criticism after its debut for its content. Many ridiculed the docu-drama for glorifying the practice of matchmaking. Nevertheless, she earned a nomination for an Emmy award for an outstanding reality program.

The first season of the show explored the various facets of Indian matchmaking. Through a contemporary lens, it showcased the practice of a matchmaker bringing prospective bride and groom together under the family’s approval overseeing.

The eight-episode series, which revolved around arranged marriages, featured a wide range of interesting individuals looking for their life partners and the challenges they were facing it’s finding the right fit. One of the most alluring characters was Sima Taparia, who became a viral sensation on social media after the show was released. One such dialogue that became meme fodder was “Ultimately my efforts are meaningless if stars are not aligned.”

Most show bingers found the show to be glamourising a ‘regressive ‘ practice, yet then, it did shed light on the reality of arranged marriages in the country. The series also featured some of the most relatable characters. Even with its wide range of dialogues that could leave you in splits and awkward pauses, the show was not meant to be a satire, according to the makers.

The show talked about the Indian family’s priority of finding a girl who has ‘fair skin’ and a ‘good height’, as well as the advice given by Sima to the prospective partners to ‘compromise’ were the high points of the show that got the critics talking.

The series is produced by Industrial Media. Executive producers are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley. The rest of the details regarding the second season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ have been kept under wraps. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 streams from August 10.