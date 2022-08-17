SIIMA 2021: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise leads with 12 nominations; Check full list here

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s superhit film Pusha: The Rise, along with Karnan (Tamil), Roberrt (Kannada), and Minnal Murali (Malayalam) have been nominated for the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIIMA). Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is leading the race with 12 nominations. The film was a massive commercial hit in 2021. The film revolved around the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood.

What is SIIMA?

This will be SIIMA’s 10th edition. It is the largest and the most viewed film awards show in South India. The mega event will be held in Bengaluru on the 10th and 11th of September. These nominations have been announced for the films released in 2021 in the four South Indian languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Nominations:

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda starring Balakrishna is leading with 10 Nominations in the second position. While Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu have 8 Nominations each and are sharing the third position.

In Tamil Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan starring Dhanush is leading with 10 nominations while Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan with 9 Nominations is in the second position. Master and Thalaivii with 7 Nominations each are sharing the third position.

In Kannada Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir staring Darshan is leading with 10 categories while Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana directed by Raj B Shetty starring Rishab Shetty with 8 Nominations is in the second position and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvaratnaa d with 7 Nominations is in the third position.

In Malayalam Minnal Murali directed by Basil Joseph starring Tovino Thomas is leading with 10 nominations while Kurup starring Dulquer Salman has 8 nominations. Malik featuring Fahad Fasil has 6 Nominations.

How are the winners chosen?

The winners are selected by an online voting system. Fans can vote for their favourite actors and films on http://www.siima.in and the Facebook page of SIIMA.