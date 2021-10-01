Sidhu returning to the Kapil Sharma Show? Here’s what ‘more worried than Congress’ Archana Puran Singh said

Reacting to the constant troll that she has no part to play on show but laugh, the actress replied that, "I can't help but laugh as there are all types of jokes written by the Kapil's team (Photo: Instagram/ Archana Puran Singh)

Archana Puran Singh claimed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s chair on popular The Kapil Sharma Show when the latter left the show to pursue politics full time. The comedians at the show were seen cracking jokes, saying that Sidhu might want to return to the show to reclaim her chair. Sidhu, as we all know, was the original judge of the show. He left the show midway to pursue politics. Now when Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief, there have been so many memes about him getting back to the chair as a judge. Archana Puran Singh also caught herself in the meme war and ended up sharing one herself saying , “I am more worried than Congress’ ‘, calling the moment, “Kissa kursi ka”.

When Archana Puran Singh was asked about her reaction to Sidhu’s resignation, she said that it’s not that serious a thing for her. She further added, “If Sidhu returns, it will give me a chance to go ahead with other opportunities. “I will have many other options to explore just in case he returns to the show”, the 59-year-old actress and television personality was quoted as saying to Time Of India. “I don’t take it that seriously. I don’t care”, she also added.

Reacting to the constant troll that she has no part to play on show but laugh, the actress replied that, “I can’t help but laugh as there are all types of jokes written by the Kapil’s team. And, the jokes are funny too”. People should come to sets and watch that it is not easy to sit for 6-7 hours in a row in the same position, facing the camera and stage. I sit constantly for 4-7 hours at the same angle on that couch, face the stage, people, listen to every joke that’s cracked on stage and react to it accordingly. The actress, however, also praised the show saying it makes me laugh and I enjoy reacting to these gags.