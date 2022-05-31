Sidhu Moosewala: Interesting facts you should know about late singer

Popular Punjabi singer turned politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday near Mansa. The singer had a massive fan following on social media with more than 8 million followers on Instagram and 10.9 million on YouTube. The singer was known for his Punjabi hip-hop music which left an indelible mark on his audience.
Following are some interesting facts that you didn’t know about Sidhu Moosewala-
- Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was born in Moosa village of Mansa district and started calling himself Sidhu Moosewala after making his entry into the music industry. He was an engineering graduate and had an interest in hip-hop music since his school days. He was also highly influenced by American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur.
- He had moved to Canada in his early days for studies where he went on to release his first song ‘G-Wagon’ where he did gangster rap collabs that not only got him fame but also caused controversies for glorifying violence and gun culture and also hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community.
- Moosewala started his career as a songwriter but he came to fame by singing songs like ‘Issa Jatt’, ‘So High’, ‘Warning’, ‘Famous’, Legend’, ‘Shots’, ‘Bambiha Bole’, ‘Game’ and ‘Tibeyan Da Putt’ amongst others. With just five years in the industry, his music topped in charts like Canada, UK, Asia, making a global sensation in no time.
- Apart from singing and rapping, Sidhu Moosewala also showcased his acting skills featuring in two movies like ‘Moosa Jatt’ in 2021 and ‘Yes I am Student’ again in 2021. The talented singer recently got into politics as he joined Congress for contesting assembly elections last year in December, but got defeated.
- One of his songs ‘The Last Ride’ poster showed crime scenes from Tupac’s assassination, and the other song titled ‘295’ depicts the date on which he died that has left everyone in shock.
