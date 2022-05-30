Sidhu Moosewala death: From Ajay Devgn to Kapil Sharma, here’s how celebs expressed their grief and shock

In a shocking incident, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Mansa, leaving two others seriously injured. Reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi led group was involved in the murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader and a member of the group had taken responsibility from Canada.

The incident has led fans and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ajay Devgn to Shehnazz Gill, many celebrities have been left in shock and posted condolences on social media over the demise of the singer.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn tweeted saying that he was stunned by the shocking death of the singer and wished strength to his family and loved ones in the hour of grief.

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul ???? Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill tweeted expressing her shock and grief at the death of the singer.

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo???????? #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Comedian Kapil Sharma who hails from Punjab also tweeted expressing his shock at the death of the artist.

Satnam shri waheguru ???? very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family ???? #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Vishal Dadlani also tweeted saying that he only knew the singer through his music, but the news of his demise cuts deep.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Asim Riaz also tweeted about his demise saying RIP Sidhu Moosewala.

RIP SIDHU MOOSEWALA…! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) May 29, 2022

According to Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil surgeon, Mansa Hospital, the Punjabi singer was brought dead to the hospital.

The incident had taken place after the singer’s security was withdrawn by the Punjab police along with 424 others.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year ahead of the Assembly elections.