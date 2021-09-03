Sidharth Shukla’s post mortem report says no internal or external injury marks found on his body, actor laid to rest

Sidharth Shukla's last rites will be performed at Oshiwara crematorium

Hours after the sudden news of actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise sent shock waves in the tinsel town, his family released a statement requesting media and his fans to respect the privacy of his grieving family and near ones and allow them their space to mourn their great loss. Shukla, aged 40 passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was declared ‘brought dead’ by the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Post-mortem reports were conducted on Thursday and it suggests that there is no injury found on his body. The Bigg Boss 13 winners post mortem conducted at the Cooper Hospital was also tapped The doctor in the hospital on preliminary analysis said there’s no foul play in his death. However, no such opinion was made in the post mortem report and nothing is conclusive. In the report, no external or internal injuries were found.

Shukla’s viscera have been preserved and a histopathology study and Chemical Analysis report will further throw light on his cause of death. His family has also not raised any doubts or foul play.

Sidharth’s PR team released a statement saying that the media should respect the fact that he was a private person and his loved ones should be given the same privacy to mourn his loss. Asking his fans and media to respect and stand with the family in such tough times they requested to ‘draw a line’ while reporting about it.

Shukla’s colleagues, housemates at the Bigg Boss and close friends from Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz were seen rushing to his place to stand with the family. His body had left the hospital and was taken directly to the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharth Shukla’s last journey involved the Brahmakumari rituals which the actor followed.

Jaan Kumar Shanu, Shefali Jariwala, Abhinav Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma are a few who others were unable to attend Sidharth’s final rites. Only a certain number of people were allowed inside the grounds.