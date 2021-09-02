Actor Sidharth Shukla dies: 5 memorable performances by Bigg Boss 13 winner to remember him by

Sidharth Shukla passed at the age of 40

Best Roles Played by TV Actor Sidharth Shukla: Popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed today, at the age of 40 sent across shock waves in the tinsel town and a heavy heart for his immense fan following. The model-turned-actor emerged as a national heartthrob during his stint at the Bigg Boss 13, making him clinch the trophy. His talent has been appreciated on television much before Bigg Boss and he enjoyed a huge fan base.

As the film and television fraternity mourns his loss, here are some of the popular shows, performances he will be remembered for.

Balika Vadhu

Sidharth started his television journey with babul ka Aangann Chootey Na but became a popular face Balika Vadhu playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar. He received the “GR8! Performer of the Year (Male)” award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. He left the show in 2015, when his character, Shiv, died fighting with terrorists.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Shukla made his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer. He was cast in a supporting role as Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor. The film earned him an award for “Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male)” in the 2015 Stardust Awards.

Dil Se Dil Tak

In 2017, he appeared as Parth Bhanushali, the lead character in Dil Se Dil Tak with co-stars Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. The series was inspired by the Bollywood movie, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and was quite a TRP garner. The series gained early popularity because of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s onscreen chemistry. He left the series in December 2017 after allegedly having a disagreement with co-stars and producers.

Bigg Boss

One of the most controversial candidates in the reality show, Shukla appeared to be the strongest contender for the trophy since the first week of the show. Media houses rated Shukla to be the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 13, ranking him as number one throughout 20 weeks. He was also one of the most tweeted contestants in 2020, after winning Bigg Boss 13, Shukla’s massive popularity helped him bag appearances in several music videos with another contestant Shehnaaz Gill. He was part of popular singles “Toofani and “Dil Ko Karar Aaayaa”.

Broken But Beautiful 3

Last show by Shukla was an Ekta Kapoor production. Shukla played the part of Agastya Rao, a struggling theatre writer-director with truckloads of attitude and his love story with feisty Rumi Desai who come from a different strata of society. Shukla’s performance received positive response from critics.