Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding menu to include 100 dishes from 10 countries; Details inside

It’s Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding today. The couple is getting married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Pictures and videos from the wedding venue have been floating on the internet and fans are waiting to get a glimpse of the bride and the groom.

According to IANS, the guests at the wedding will be served more than 100 dishes from 10 countries. Reportedly, the menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. That’s not all, Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will also be served to the guests at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The Suryagarh Palace is one of the most exotic properties in Rajasthan. It is situated near Chokhi Dhani, Barmer Road Nh-15 in Jaisalmer. This iconic luxury fort hotel is everything one needs for a fairy-tale-like wedding.

The videos shared by the paparazzi show how the palace has been lit up with light and flower rangolis. Rajasthani folk dancers are also seen performing at the entrance. The entire Palace is lit up in pinkish lights and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the pictures.

The couple’s wedding celebrations began in Jaisalmer, with prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arriving at the location.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force and Yodha in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.