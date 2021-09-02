Siddharth Shukla’s demise casts pall over Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon and others grieve young actor’s death

Siddharth Shukla succumbed to a major heart-attack this morning at a young age of 40 casting a huge cover of pall over the Bollywood industry.

Siddharth Shukla’s fans, co-actors and colleagues from the entertainment industry are not able to process the sad news about the young actor’s demise. Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla succumbed to a major heart-attack this morning at a young age of 40 casting a huge cover of pall over the Bollywood industry. Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee took to twitter to express his condolences and wrote that words will fail to describe the sense of loss and despair the actor’s family members must be experiencing. Bajpayee wrote that he was utterly shocked to hear the sad news and condoled the departing soul.

Actor Shweta Tiwari who had also come to the centre-stage of the entertainment industry by her Bigg Boss win wrote that the news was heart-breaking. Famous singer and music composer Armaan Malik expressed grief over the actor’s death and wrote that he was unable to process the news. Comedian Kapil Sharma also shared his grief from his twitter account and wrote that the death of the young actor was shocking and heart-breaking.

Rueing the death of the actor at such a young age, actor Raveena Tandon wrote that Shukla had attained huge success and fame at a young age and hopelessly hoped that the news was not true. Actor Nimrat Kaur also condoled the death of the actor and said the news was deeply distressing and offered her condolences to the actor’s family members. Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote that the actor was loved by millions of his fans and his absence will be deeply missed in the industry.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also rued the death of the actor and wrote that he was shocked to hear the news and said that life was extremely unpredictable. Actor Siddharth Shukla had earned the fandom among millions of his fans step by step by acting in a number of daily soaps including Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss before eventually breaking it on the big screen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya. The actor who was also a fitness enthusiast and gym freak had also worn the hat of a successful host at a number of award ceremonies and industry events.