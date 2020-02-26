Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: ‘Mangal’ not so ‘Shubh’ for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer at ticket window

The movie was released the same day with Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

After a big opening, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not able to maintain its box office collection. The box office collection for the movie declined even more on the fifth day. On Tuesday, Aanand L Rai’s production Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 3.07 crore, which is less than what it earned a day before- Rs 3.87 crore. According to movie critic Taran Adarsh, the dip in the collection is because of the fact that the movie is only doing well in the metro cities and not other. On Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has earned around Rs 12 crore in one day which significantly went down the next day. Total money Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made in the first five days is Rs 39.6 crore. It is yet to see when the movie will cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The movie’s total collection for this week is projected at around Rs 44 crore.

The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in strong side roles. The movie is about how people perceive same-sex relationship in India and homophobia within the minds of people. The movie’s idea was also acknowledged by the US President Donal Trump on Twitter. It has also been lauded by Indian film critics. Taran Adarsh giving his remarks to the movie took to Twitter and said that it was brave, gutsy, fearless and has dared to address Homophobia.

The movie was released the same day with Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Bhoot, however, is still behind Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in terms of collection. The movie had earned around Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 2.10 crore on Monday and Tuesday this week, respectively, while overall collection of the first five days stood at Rs 20.78 crore. In the movie, Vicky Kaushal has played a role shipping officer who is assigned to survey a haunted ship.