Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box office: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer’s collections dip after weekend bonanza

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead, after a good opening on Friday last week saw its box office collection tank on Monday that is February 24 as audiences got back to work after a long weekend. The collections for the day stood at Rs 3.87 crore. The movie had collected Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day, while collections for Saturday and Sunday went to Rs 11.08 crore and Rs 12.03 crore, respectively. In the first four days of release, the movie has collected Rs 36.53 crore in total. Movie critic Taran Adarsh expressed on Twitter that the movie needs to maintain the collection numbers on weekdays as well in order to stay afloat.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar also stars veteran actors like Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in strong supporting roles. Khurrana, after his unique roles and powerful concepts in Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, brings out the character of a man who is in love with another man. The movie has critiqued homophobia and society’s reaction to a same-sex relationship. Meanwhile, the movie also got recognition from the US President Donal Trump on Twitter. Trump had retweeted a human rights campaigner, Peter Tatchell who is also an LGBTQ activist, with a message that said, “great.”

The movie, however, crossed the collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on the first day. Bhoot was also released the same day as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Bhoot’s collection remained slow at Rs 5.1 crore. It witnessed a marginal increase in earnings on Saturday and stood at Rs 5.52 crore. This figure rose to Rs 5.74 crore on Sunday. For the first four days, the movie grossed around Rs 18.68 crore. Bhoot revolves around the life of Kaushal’s character who surveys a haunted ship and is said to be based on a true story.