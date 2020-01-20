Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana returns with this family comedy; watch trailer here!

The movie will add to the long list of films starring Ayushmann which have some social message to spread (Ayushmann Khurrana/ Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a family comedy! A quasi-sequel of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will feature Ayushmann as a gay man named Kartik, who is in love with Aman, played by Jitendra Kumar. The movie will add to the long list of films starring Ayushmann which have some social message to spread. The first instalment, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, dealt with the problem of erectile dysfunction and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Posting four different movie posters on microblogging site Twitter, Ayushmann wrote quirky one-liners to announce the release of the film trailer on Monday. In one of the posters, Ayushmann can be seen running while brides and grooms seemingly chase him. In another poster, Ayushmann can be seen on a mare with Jitendra. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann posted the caption, “What does this family have to say about our jodi? – ‘Neigh’.” The movie will also star Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and it will feature a special appearance from Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be released on February 21, 2020.

In an earlier interview, Ayushmann had said that the movie would deliver an important message on inclusivity and individuality, while also entertaining the audience. It would be a family entertainer, multiple news organisations had quoted him as saying. He was further quoted to have said that it was an important film which had to be made. He further said that it would be an impactful story as it even bowled him over when he heard the narration.

Like its prequel, this story has also been written Hitesh Kewalaya, who will also double as a director for this light-hearted social film. It is being produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The shooting for the movie took place in Varanasi. The shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had begun on September 10 last year and it concluded on December 16. The first-look poster was released on November 16.