Showrunners who have left an impact with their web series on OTT platforms

With the availability of new content on streaming platforms, the competition to leave a mark and keep the viewers entertained is a challenge. However, these shows have hit the bull’s eye in captivating the audience’s attention till the very last second.

Rangita Pritish Nandy’s Four More Shots Please:

The series is an insight into the lives of four privileged SOBO girls who explore, make mistakes & understand at every step forward. Ambitious Damini Rizvi Roy, courageous Umang Singh, Mature Anjana Menon, and Loving Siddhi Patel form a tight-notched frienfemalehooddship at a bar. They are on a journey to celebrate their female-hood and experiment with various aspects of life in love, career, motherhood, and so on. Four women with different upbringings and personalities support each other whatsoever. Apart from this, Nandy has also given, deliveries such as Meerabai Not Out, Ugly Aur Pagli and more to name a few.

Raj & DK’s The Family Man:

This made waves on OTT like no other. The two seasonal show has everyone stuck to their spaces to watch till the last second. The well-knit dialogues, shots, expressions, and body language made a mark in the audience’s mind. This duo is the viewers’ favourite for mixing various genres to bring freshly brewed concepts. Some deliveries such as Go Goa Gone, Stree, Shor In The City, and more are content pieces you cannot miss.

Karnesh Sharma’s Pataal Lok:

This has a fanbase of its own. The series is not for the faint of heart. Pataal Lok shows the sad but true and bare realities of life in Delhi/NCR. The episodes will make you cringe and smile at the same time. A very well-written thriller/mystery story which keeps you hooked on what’s next. At the most unexpected moment, a scene will whoop you up with excitement & scare you too. Exciting watches of Karnesh also include NH10, Pari, and the latest Qala which are being talked about a lot on social media platforms.

Farhan Akhtar’s Mirzapur:

If you haven’t watched the two seasonal Mirzapur, you’re literally missing out on a globally hit series. The characters are portrayed really well. It’ll leave you guessing with what next the character will do or how the show will take a turn. The unexpected twists, moments of laughter, unforgiving gruel murders, and much more is what the series is all about. Season 3 is already in the making & the audience is waiting eagerly. More such impeccable deliveries such as KGF, Fukrey which is currently being shot for the third season, and the upcoming Jee Le Zara are content pieces we all look forward to.