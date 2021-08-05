Shooting for Dhanush’s 44th film ‘D44’ begins today! Check pics

Sun Pictures, movie's production house, shared pictures from the puja ceremony Twitter (Photo: Sun Pictures/ Twitter)

Dhanush’s 44th film, ‘D44’, shooting has officially begun today in Chennai with a puja ceremony. The cast and crew of the film were present at the launch event.

Sun Pictures, movie’s production house, shared pictures from the puja ceremony on microblogging site Twitter with the caption: @dhanushkraja’s #D44 shooting commences Today!

The movie ‘D44’ is directed by Mithran R Jawahar and the Sun Pictures production is the fourth collaboration between Mithran and actor Dhanush after movies like–Yaaradi Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Actors like Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj will also be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. As for music, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the film D44.

Besides D44, Dhanush has many other projects lined up from Maaran, The Gray Man, Atrangi Re, a film with Selvaraghavan among others. The actor was last seen in the film ‘ The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ in 2018. In the movie, the actor played the role of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel who lives in a small Mumbai neighborhood tricking people with street magic and fakir stunts.