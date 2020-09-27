  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shooting at UP Film City to begin in 3-4 months, senior official inspects proposed site

By: |
September 27, 2020 4:29 PM

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Information Awanish Awasthi inspected the site in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA's) Sector 21 and instructed officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) soon.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently approved a proposal to set up the Film City in 1,000 acre of land along the Yamuna Expressway, near Noida.

Shooting at the upcoming Film City in Gautam Buddh Nagar can begin in three to four months from now, senior government official Awanish Awasthi said Sunday, according to BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Information Awanish Awasthi inspected the site in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA’s) Sector 21 and instructed officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) soon.

Related News

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently approved a proposal to set up the Film City in 1,000 acre of land along the Yamuna Expressway, near Noida.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh tweeted in Hindi, Additional Chief Secretary to UP government Awanish Awasthi toured the proposed film city site in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority. He said that shooting will begin at this location in 3 to 4 months.

YEIDA’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia said Awasthi observed the road connectivity and development adjacent to the site and in the areas nearby. He also instructed YEIDA to prepare the DPR for the film city.
Asked as to by when a DPR could be submitted, Bhatia told PTI: As soon as possible.

Awasthi, also the chairman of Film Bandhu, the nodal agency of the state government for cinema-related activities, was joined by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh during the site inspection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Shooting at UP Film City to begin in 3-4 months senior official inspects proposed site
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amitabh Bachchan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: He was voice of great divinity and soul
2Rakul Preet Singh moves Delhi HC seeking to restrain media from linking her to Rhea Chakraborty drug case
3Drug probe: NCB questions Deepika Padukone for five hours