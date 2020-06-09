Shoojit Sircar’s appeal to Durga Puja organisers: Use expenses for relief work in cyclone-hit areas

Sircar requested the organisers of the Durga Puja to donate all the expenses for a better cause.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday appealed to various Durga Puja organising committees to opt for a low-key celebration this year and use the funds to rebuild the state which was recently hit by Cyclone Amphan. Leaving 98 people dead and causing large-scale destruction to property in West Bengal and Odisha, the tropical cyclone struck several districts of the two states on May 20.

Sircar requested the organisers of the Durga Puja, one of the largest annual festivals in West Bengal which is likely to be held in October, to donate all the expenses for a better cause. “An appeal to all Durga Pujo and Kali Pujo organizers: A humble request to all organizers not to be extravagant for celebration and rather use all expenses for donation for rebuilding and relief of the cyclone affected areas,” the “Gulabo Sitabo” director wrote on Twitter.

The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.