Shoojit Sircar wraps Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham Singh’

By: |
Mumbai | Published: December 27, 2019 5:23:16 PM

"Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew," Sircar wrote alongside a picture of him with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Sardar Udham Singh, vicky kaushal, vicky kaushal movies 2020, sardar udham singh movie, sardar udham singh vicky kaushal, sardar udham singh cast, shoojit sircarThe project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. (Instagram)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has completed the shoot of Udham Singh biopic, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The director took to Twitter to thank the team of the film. “Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew,” Sircar wrote alongside a picture of him with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

The film is a biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Shoojit Sircar wraps Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham Singh’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zoya Akhtar reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy’s Oscar campaign
2Yeh Kashmir Hai! Bollywood urged to rekindle its romance with J&K
3‘Little Women’ released! How Greta Gerwig reimagined Louisa May Alcott’s much loved classic