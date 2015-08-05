‘Shoe-lover’ Beyonce shells-out $312,000 on pair of heels

American singer Beyonce seems to be on a shopping spree as the singer recently spent 312,000 million dollars on a single pair of heels.

The sources revealed that the 33-year-old Beyonce’s new pair of heels was encrusted with 1,310 sparkles and features blue butterfly accents across the toe and ankle strap, the People Magazine reported.

The singer’s latest pair is one of the finest creations of the House of Borgezie , with a massive diamond weight of 65.50 karats and is accessible in platinum or 18-karat gold.

The House of Borgezie owner Chris Shellis said that there could be no better than Beyonce to showcase the creations.

She further added that the singer had contacted the designer months ago regarding the expensive heels, adding that she would be wearing them in her latest music video.

Shellis further revealed that along with expensive heels, the ‘Crazy In Love ‘hit-maker will also be wearing an 85,000 dollars gold belt in the video.