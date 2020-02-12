Shocking! Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

By:
Published: February 12, 2020 9:02:53 PM

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. “The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation,” he said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished.” “We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones,” Rane added in the tweet.

