Shock and awe: Madhavan stunned by pictures of Mirabai Chanu’s humble home

The Rang De Basanti actor had earlier tweeted a congratulatory message for Mirabai following her exploits at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Picture courtesy: IE)

South superstar R. Madhavan has expressed his shock at the sight of Mirabai Chanu’s home in Manipur, expressing disbelief in his response to a tweet about the home of the Olympic Games silver medallist. The tweet, posted with a picture, shows the India’s newest sporting icon sitting on the floor of a cramped room in her home with members of her family and having her meal.

Responding to the tweet, which has since gone viral, Madhavan wrote that it could not be true, adding that he was a complete loss for words. The original tweet highlighted how the weightlifter refused to let poverty and a lack of resources prevent her from reaching her goals and called her an inspiration. Mirabai had also shared pictures of herself at home with family members.

The Rang De Basanti actor had earlier tweeted a congratulatory message for Mirabai following her exploits at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma had tweeted a picture of Mirabai’s Olympics rings-shaped earrings that she wore to her event. The golden earrings were gifted to the Olympian by her mother.

Mirabai won silver in the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, leading to many actors congratulating her on social media. Farhan Akhtar, an avid sports lover, was among the first Bollywood stars to congratulate Mirabai, while Abhishek Bachchan followed suit shortly after.

While other celebrities congratulated Mirabai, Madhavan is the first to highlight the Olympian’s background and humble life. Last seen in Maara, a Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, Charlie, Madhavan will next star in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film, which marks the actor’s debut venture as a director, is a biopic of Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer and scientist for the Indian Space Research Organisation accused of espionage.