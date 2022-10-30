Shiva was a complex character on paper: Ranbir Kapoor on his role in Brahmāstra

Viewers can now watch Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva at their own comfort in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about the preparations for the character and film, Ranbir Kapoor, said “Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances – almost every aspect of his physicality that involved movement- had to be designed. His relationship with fire needed to be graphed – both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, who helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen.”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe that is loved and praised by everyone.