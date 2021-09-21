Shilpa Shetty to judge India’s Got Talent, invites viewers to showcase talent

Shetty, who judges another reality show Super Dancer, can be seen in the promo gushing about the wealth of talent in India. (IE)

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty will judge the new season of India’s Got Talent. The producers are yet to confirm the names of the host and the other judges.

The reality talent show will air on Sony TV, with the channel announcing that auditions would begin shortly with a promotional video on Monday.

Shetty, who judges another reality show Super Dancer, can be seen in the promo gushing about the wealth of talent in India. She also invited the viewers to download the SonyLIV app and showcase their talent on the reality show.

Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business’ Head — Content Ashish Golwalkar said in a statement announcing India’s Got Talent on Sony TV that the show’s format held great potential. He added Sony Entertainment Television’s strength in the non-fiction talent-led reality show formats gave another opportunity to the channel to resonate with the viewers.

Golwalkar said the channel was gearing up to host an exciting season of India’s Got Talent, having acquired the rights for the show from Fremantle. The channel is looking forward to displaying the country’s best talent, he added.

Aradhana Bhola of Fremantle India said they were delighted to partner with Sony TV on another successful property.

Got Talent holds the distinction of a Guinness World Record as the most successful reality format in the history of television. With the show’s inherent inclusivity and diversity, it uniquely and truly represents the talent of the Indian people.

Bhola added that they hoped the upcoming season would continue to offer irresistible entertainment to the viewers who have shown the show with their love over the years.

India’s Got Talent, which launched in 2009, is adapted from the British show Got Talent. Sonali Bendre, Shekhar Kapur, and Kirron Kher judged the show in its first season. While Kher remained a constant, celebrities such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora have also served as judges.