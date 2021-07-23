Shilpa Shetty shares quote on ‘surviving challenges’ as her first post after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest with a quote

Four days after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is making a comeback with Hungama 2 broke her silence with an Instagram post. Raj was arrested on charges of creating and distributing porn via mobile applications.

Shilpa without making a personal statement shared a page of a book and aa a quote by an American author James Thurber. The author in the quote asks his readers to not look back and forward in anger or fear but in awareness. The quote added several instances in life where people tend to get angry at the people who have hurt them, the bad luck that got to them, and feared the possibility of losing a loved one, a job, or getting a disease. However, the need of the hour, the author says is to be fully aware of the situation that is there.

The author in the quote further asked his readers to feel lucky to be alive and remember the challenges they faced earlier and survived and they will in the future. Nothing can distract one from living a life today, the quote further added.

Raj Kundra was arrested after the investigators learned that the pornographic clips made in India were transferred to UK-based Karin. The clips were uploaded on the Hotshots app, formerly owned by Armsprime Media. Kundra, who earlier co-owned Armsprime resigned after the app was sold for $25,000, said an IE report.

On Tuesday the Mumbai court Kundra and the IT head of his firm, Ryan Thorpe till July 23. 10 other people were also arrested in this case. Police, however, has not found the involvement of Shilpa Shetty in the case till now.