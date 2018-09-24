Shilpa Shetty Kundra slams Qantas Airlines: We are not pushovers and they must know that being rude will not be tolerated!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram post alleged ‘racism’ and demands that the staff are taught to be helpful and not rude towards Indians in Australia. According to the details given in her post, she was traveling from Sydney to Melbourne, when she faced mistreatment at the airport counter by a lady named Mel, who insisted that the half-empty Duffel bag that the actress was carrying was ‘over-sized.’ The lady at the counter sent the actress to check it in at another counter that deals with over sized luggage. However, the actress was in for yet another surprise when a polite lady at that counter told her to check in the baggage manually and she categorically stated, “This isn’t an over-sized bag.” To add to the confusion, the check in counter was going to shut in the next five minutes!
In her Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sends out a hard hitting message to Quantas Airlines, “Their staff must be taught to be helpful and tone can’t change with preference to colour. We are NOT pushovers and …..Rude will not be tolerated.”
Subject: #Qantas airways @qantas This should get your attention! Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check in counter met a grumpy #Mel ( that’s her name)who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “US” ( Brown people!!) travelling together ,I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance)and she insisted and decided my half empty Duffel bag was oversized( to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with “Oversized luggage” ..there a Polite lady(yes this one was) said ..”this ISN’T an oversized bag, pls check this in manually if u can at another counter” ( all this happening while the counter is going to shut in 5 mins) As the manual check in wasn’t going thru for 5 mins( we tried) I went upto #Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag.. She refused again.. Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience .. We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that #Rude #Mel had issues !!!…. to which another colleague joined in an reiterated my duffle wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in. The point is .. This piece is only for #quantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED ????✋????????. Ps: Please tell me if that bag in the picture is oversized??!! @australia @visitmelbourne @travel #truthmustbetold #bemused #uncalledfor #standup #equality #whatswrongisnotright #instapic #travelwoes #shocking #nightmare #notcool
Running short of time and following all the confusion at the counter, there was no other option for Shilpa but to check it in at the over sized bag counter.
In her post, Shilpa states, “This is only for Qantas Airlines to take cognisance…”
The actress also posed a question to her fans and followers, “Ps: Please tell me if that bag in the picture is over-sized?”
Here’s how Qantas clarified and responded to Shilpa Shetty’s tweet, “We’re sorry to hear that you have had a negative experience with us today Shilpa. We have passed your feedback on to the relevant team and we hope that you have a great experience with us onboard!”