Shilpa Shetty Kundra slams Qantas Airlines: We are not pushovers and they must know that being rude will not be tolerated!

Shilpa Shetty in her instagram post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram post alleged ‘racism’ and demands that the staff are taught to be helpful and not rude towards Indians in Australia. According to the details given in her post, she was traveling from Sydney to Melbourne, when she faced mistreatment at the airport counter by a lady named Mel, who insisted that the half-empty Duffel bag that the actress was carrying was ‘over-sized.’ The lady at the counter sent the actress to check it in at another counter that deals with over sized luggage. However, the actress was in for yet another surprise when a polite lady at that counter told her to check in the baggage manually and she categorically stated, “This isn’t an over-sized bag.” To add to the confusion, the check in counter was going to shut in the next five minutes!

In her Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sends out a hard hitting message to Quantas Airlines, “Their staff must be taught to be helpful and tone can’t change with preference to colour. We are NOT pushovers and …..Rude will not be tolerated.”

Running short of time and following all the confusion at the counter, there was no other option for Shilpa but to check it in at the over sized bag counter.

In her post, Shilpa states, “This is only for Qantas Airlines to take cognisance…”

READ: Dulquer Salmaan slams Jet Airways

The actress also posed a question to her fans and followers, “Ps: Please tell me if that bag in the picture is over-sized?”

Here’s how Qantas clarified and responded to Shilpa Shetty’s tweet, “We’re sorry to hear that you have had a negative experience with us today Shilpa. We have passed your feedback on to the relevant team and we hope that you have a great experience with us onboard!”