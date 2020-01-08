Shikara Trailer: Refugees in their own country! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film to showcase untold story of Kashmiri Pandits

Set to be released on February 7, the movie depicts how the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to become refugees in their own country.

Imagine the agony of becoming a refugee in your own country! Then, brace yourself for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film ‘Shikara’, a heart wrenching, untold story of Kashmiri Pandits, as shown in its trailer that was released on Wednesday. More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits are estimated to have lost their homes in the Valley, according to the movie’s trailer. The Kashmiri Pandits became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, they still have no place to return to in the Valley! But ‘Shikhara’ brings to life their untold story as it unfolds through the power of cinematic storytelling!

Social media is abuzz with reactions pertaining to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara trailer. Cricketer Suresh Raina wished ‘Good luck’ to the filmmaker in a tweet. Actress Raveena Tandon termed Shikara a ‘must-watch’, stating in her tweet that ‘finally some truth and light on the plight of our own countrymen…refugees in their own country.”

Following the trailer’s release, AR Rahman expressed his view that Shikara portrays India’s need to heal wounds and that’s the spirit and essence of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film.

Clearly, the Shikara trailer showcases the “untold story” of Kashmiri Pandits. When you take a look at the trailer, you can see a sweet-looking, happy-together Kashmiri Pandit couple. Inevitably, the trailer shows the sudden violence that erupts and shatters their world. Starring two debut actors Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles, the film is produced by Fox Star Studios and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Set to be released on February 7, the movie depicts how the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to become refugees in their own country. In the traumatic “cleansing” from their homes, they lost not just their property in the Valley, but much more than one can possibly imagine.

The movie’s screenplay is by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi and comes with an original score by AR Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa. ‘Shikhara’s music is composed by Sandesh Shandilya and Abhay Sopori. Avid readers would be familiar with Rahul Pandita’s highly acclaimed book, ‘Our Moon has Blood Clots: A Memoir of a Lost Home in Kashmir’.