Shershaah’s Ranjha, Brown Munde, Arijit Singh topped Indian listeners’ choice on Apple Music

The songs from Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah including “Ranjha” and “Raataan Lambiyan” have dominated the Apple Music’s most streamed songs’ India specific list. While the most-streamed song across different countries was BTS’ Dynamite, India’s music lovers preferred desi music over the songs in other languages.

‘Brown Munde’ topped the Indian list followed by Shershaah’s Ranjha song and Blinding Lights by the The Weeknd on the second and third spot. The list also showed that out of the top 10 songs on the Indian list, six were Indian songs while the rest four were in other languages, the Indian Express reported.

Among the top 100 songs played by Indians on their Apple Music app, 26 were from Bollywood whereas 16 songs were from Punjabi music. Independent music makers like Prateek Kuhad and Ritviz have also featured among the top 100 songs on the list. The Apple Music data also showed Indian listeners’ preference for their favourite artists by having a separate list listing out the most sought after artists among Indian music lovers.

Singer Arijit Singh topped the most sought after artists’ list followed by music composers Pritam and A R Rehman on the second and third spot. Other notable artists and music creators who found their name in the top 10 artists list are AP Dhillon, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Shreya Ghoshal, Sidhu Moose Wala, Gurinder Gill and Diljit Dosanjh.

The Apple Music data also provided a music-album-based preference list among the Indian listeners. On this list, Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) topped the list followed by Sidhu Moose Wala’s Moosetape.