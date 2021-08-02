Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra explains nerve-wracking experience and conflict as an actor

Malhotra also added that it might have taken a long time to bring the project to fruition, he was happy with the end result. (Photo credit: Twitter/SidharthMalhotra)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming biopic Shershaah, felt conflicted by the sense of responsibility towards the Kargil War hero and his family. The Student of the Year actor told Indian Express Online that he might just be doing his job as an actor but for Batra’s family members, who were allowing him to use their story, it was much more than a commercial venture.

The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan, took nearly four years to make. Malhotra met with the war hero’s twin, Vishal, but had no writer for the script, director, or even a production team for the project. But he knew it wasn’t a story that he could pass up and began to work on stringing the project to bring to the silver screen the life of the charming and courageous soldier.

At the film’s trailer launch, the actor let loose his emotions and said the locations might look scenic, but in 1999 it was an actual battlefield, adding that he was very emotional and said the project is something that he was really passionate about.

Malhotra also described how overwhelming he felt during his visit to the martyred soldier’s house when they were shooting in Palampur. He said he had met the family members before but that was the first time that he visited them at home. Describing the house, Malhotra said the family had turned the first floor into a museum that housed Captain Batra’s belongings, including his camera, clothes, diary, and medals.

The actor said he realised after meeting the family that it was not just a film — the filmmakers were telling the story of their son and it was a big responsibility. Malhotra also added that it might have taken a long time to bring the project to fruition, he was happy with the end result.