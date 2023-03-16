scorecardresearch
Shekhar Kapur’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” dominates the box-office in multiple countries; audiences say the film feels like ‘a big hug’

The film has been shown at multiple film festivals and has been winning awards as well.

Shekhar Kapur is arguably one of the finest storytellers in the world.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been the talk of the town for his globally loved cross-cultural British romantic comedy “What’s Love Got To Do With” which opened to a phenomenal response in several countries and now is set to release in India on the 17th of March 2023. The film has been shown at multiple film festivals and has been winning awards as well.

“What’s Love Got To DO With It” released in the UK on February 24 and has not only collected nearly £ 3m but the audience members are saying that the film feels like “a big hug”. Kapur however credits the popularity of the film to, “we haven’t seen anything like this for a long time. And there is this emotional hangover from COVID”.

Now, Shout! Studios has acquired U.S. and Canada rights to the film, with a view to releasing it in late spring.

Kapur is arguably one of the finest storytellers in the world. Having won countless prestigious accolades like the BAFTA Award, FIlmfare, Padma Shri and others, his body work is dotted with historic and remarkable films like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Four Feathers and Elizabeth.

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 19:10 IST

