Shekhar Kapur named FTII governing council chairman

September 29, 2020 8:41 PM

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on Tuesday appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute’s governing council, an official said. FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that Kapur has been appointed to these posts.

The 74-year-old filmmaker’s tenure will be till March 3, 2023, the official said. Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

