Shehzada Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film fails to earn even half of what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did on day 1

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s recently released film Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The Rohit Dhawan directorial sold around a total of 22,000 tickets with over 3000 screens in India, trade website sacnilk reported. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is seen doing action on the big screen.

As of 1 pm on Thursday, the film had only sold 12,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis – for day 1. Not just this is one of the lowest advance booking numbers for any leading Bollywood actor in the post-COVID times, but it is not even close to even half of what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did last year.

With the advance sales that Shehzada has recorded, it seems the film might end up collecting between Rs 5-7 crore on its opening day, and Rs 7, when it gets some terrific word-of-mouth.

Shehzada was first scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed considering the blockbuster run of Pathaan at the box office. Now, the film has hit the theatres but is still completing with Pathaan as well as Marvel Studios’ latest release Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

To counter this, Kartik Aaryan had even announced a special Valentine’s Day gift for the viewers. On the opening day, he made the Shehzada movie tickets available at a ‘buy one, get one free’ deal.

Meanwhile, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the music has been given by Pritam.