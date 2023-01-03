Sheezan Khan’s sisters claim Tunisha Sharma’s hijab photo is from TV show; Here all that has happened so far in the case

Almost a week after late actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother accused her co-star Sheezan Khan in a press conference, his family has spoken to the media and shared their side of the story. Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and lawyer Shailendra Mishra, in a press conference, accused Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma’s mother, of trying to control her life and said that relations between the two were strained.

What had happened?

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma allegedly died due to suicide on the sets of the show Ali Baba. Sheezan Khan, her co-star and rumoured boyfriend was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide. Tunisha Sharma’s mother accused him of infidelity and making false promises of marriage to her daughter.

Tunisha Sharma’s relationship with her mother were starined

As per ANI report, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer said at the press conference on Monday, “Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had a terrible relationship. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.” The lawyer also alleged, “Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life.”

Addressing claims made by Tunisha Sharma’s mother on her daughter being forced to wear hijab, Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz said that it was from the set of the show and was part of the shoot. “We never made her wear a hijab, it was from the channel,” Shafaq Naaz said.

In a social media post, Sheezan Khan’s sister wrote, “It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kaliyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don’t be fooled.”

Sheezan Khan had pleaded innocence earlier, saying that he had full faith in the judiciary.