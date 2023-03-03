Sharmila Tagore returns to movies with accolades; reveals she cried after watching Gulmohar

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has returned to movies after a long 13 years hiatus and cinephiles are all praises for her new venture, Gulmohar, a family drama that explores a mother-son relationship, also starring Manoj Vajpayee. But not just her fans, the actress herself was moved during the premiere of her movie

The National award-winning actor revealed that she cried ‘profusely’ after watching it for the third time. The videos have been shared on Instagram. Addressing the audience, she expressed her gratitude and said that she hoped that they liked the movie. Even though she was in the film, she was still visibly moved by the scenes.

Talking about her experience working with the two actors, Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma she said that working with them was like being in a family. She further shared how she vibed with the young lot.

The actress has earlier revealed to Bollywood Bubble that the reason why she decided to take up the role after 13 long years was its script and the fact that every character has an equal role in building up the storyline.

Saba Ali Khan, the elder daughter of the actor, shared various pictures from the movie’s premiere on Instagram. In the last picture, Sara Ali Khan was seen holding her grandmother. The two were seen wearing white and blue suits. In another post, she wrote that the special screening of Gulmohar was brilliant. She also shared a picture of herself and her grandmother, who was also present at the event.

The film, which is produced by Star Studios and distributed by Hotstar, was released on March 3. It features a strong and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the movie also stars Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth, and Simran.

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR has also sent a message to the film’s team. He said that the movie’s trailer is intriguing and expressed his happiness that Tagore, who has been absent from the industry for a long time, is back.

The movie focuses on the last four days of the Batra family’s stay in their old home as they prepare to move to a new place. The impact that shifting one’s residence after several decades can have on one’s life is what forms the crux of the movie.