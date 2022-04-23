Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar corrects one of her biggest mistakes! Shares this proud post

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar who appeared on the show as one of the sharks took it to Instagram on Friday to address one of the biggest regrets on the show. She revealed that she had invested in farmer Pandurang Taware’s Agro Tourism company, after missing it out on the show.

The debut season of Shark Tank India concluded several weeks ago but went on to capture the imagination of the nation through a successful run. The show made a household name out of Namita as well as other ‘sharks’ like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal.

Sharing a picture with Pandurang in her Instagram post, Namita wrote in her caption talking about her regrets during the shark tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh & Pandurang Taware, 2 incredible farmers from Maharashtra. She expressed her excitement about investing in Pandurang’s company of Agro Tourism to show the beauty of our villages to the world. Her decision was appreciated by her followers, while many reacted with emojis.

Jugaadu Kamlesh had become the highlight of the season after his pitch for a multi-purpose gizmo was declared the pitch of the season, where only Peyush had invested in the company. Namita had also previously expressed regrets about losing out on a bid to Ashneer. Talking to the comedian Rohan Joshi on his YouTube show, Namita talked about her regrets about missing out on the TagZ deal.

Namita had revealed in a blog post that she saw around 170 pitches and had invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies. She had invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore after the show.