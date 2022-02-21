Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover speaks out on controversy after his wife wore rejected entrepreneur’s design; Details here

Soon after Madhuri’s appearance, Ashneer began to be accused of being a hypocrite or for his “doglapan” – which is something the Bharat Pe Founder often says on the reality show.

Ashneer Grover: Ashneer Grover, founder of Bharat Pe, has recently become well known for his direct attitude towards entrepreneurs looking to get investors on the reality show Shark Tank India. However, among a lot of controversies surrounding him at the moment is another one, to which he has now reacted. In an episode of Shark Tank India, aspiring entrepreneur Niti Singhal had participated in order to pitch her clothing brand called Twee In One. Ashneer Grover then criticised her brand in scathing words, going as far as to say that no one would wear clothes that Niti designed. That seems to be the normal course of events when it comes to Ashneer’s comments in the show, so that in itself is not the issue. Things, on the other hand, took an unexpected turn when later Ashneer’s wife Madhuri appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show wearing an attire designed by none other than – you guessed it – Niti!

Also read | Who was real Gangubai Kathiawadi? Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is facing legal troubles – details here

Soon after Madhuri’s appearance, Ashneer began to be accused of being a hypocrite or for his “doglapan” – which is something the Bharat Pe Founder often says on the reality show.

Now, Ashneer has spoken up about this incident with Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi, according to a report in IE. He said that while Niti usually designed clothes for models, the designs shown by her during the show were not the best, which was why he had asked her to “make a mop” out of the designs she had displayed. He added that many entrepreneurs left behind clothes for the sharks on the show so they could try them, and Niti left one for Ashneer’s wife. Adding that he did not know “what my wife liked”, he said that Madhuri wore the design to the comedy show. Once a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, Niti said that while Ashneer attacked her designs, his wife wore them, Grover said. He then said that his wife clearly had a mind of her own and did not listen to him.

In a short video shared by Twee In One on their Instagram account, the brand thanked Madhuri for liking and believing in their work. To this, Madhuri replied, saying that she thought the sharks did not like the work the brand presented on the side board, but the dresses that Niti as well as the models wore were good. She also thanked them for the dress, and wished them all the best for the future.