Shantanu Bagchi to Jasmeet K Reen: Filmmakers who made an impressive and noteworthy debut

As a film enthusiast, you prefer watching every movie coming your way. But we all have preferences in terms of genre, and some of us also keenly watch out for particular films because of their cast, subject, or its filmmaker. Many directors often tend to explore different themes in all their projects. Their point of view about the world somewhere aligns with ours and their films keep drawing us in again and again. Take a look at a few talented filmmakers who impressed their audiences with their very first films.

Shantanu Bagchi

The debutant director Shantanu Bagchi has truly left everyone impressed with his phenomenal work in the recently released spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’. Having started as an ad filmmaker, the director truly took a commendable leap into a film based on a true event. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi, ‘Mission Majnu’ is receiving all the love from the masses while the industry and the audience just can’t keep their calm to hail the work of the debutant director in this action-packed spy film.

Anubhuti Kashyap

Having worked as a second unit director on the cult film series, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Anubhuti Kashyap has come a long way in Bollywood. Choosing the road less traveled, the creative genius made a remarkable debut as an independent filmmaker with Ayushmaan Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G released last year that won huge critical acclaim and success.

Siddharth Sen

Having started his journey with Dibakar Banerjee as the researcher on ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’, Siddharth Sen worked as an assistant director on more than 10 films including ‘Agneepath’, ‘Children Of War’, ‘Budhia Singh: Born To Run’ and ‘Line of Descent’ among others. The experience and credibility of directing a few ad films also helped him to get his first feature film, ‘Goodluck Jerry’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Jaswant Singh Dalal, and Deepak Dobriyal among others which were well appreciated for its quirky subject, hilarious dialogues and stellar performances.

Jasmeet K Reen

Hailing from the advertising world, Jasmeet K. Reen started assisting with ad films, and her love of cinema brought her to the Hindi film industry. Jasmeet had worked as a Chief AD, Associate Director, and Screenplay Writer before she began writing her debut film ‘Darlings’. The film, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew, was released on Netflix on August 5th, 2022, and had the highest global opening for a non-English language Indian film on the streaming service, with audiences spending more than 10 million hours watching it during its opening weekend.