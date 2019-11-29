Shane Nigam can’t be banned, will make him my assistant says Malayalam director Rajeev

Rajeev Ravi said in a recent interview that the young actor should be made aware of how the film industry functions.

Shane Nigam gets support from Malayalam director and cinematographer Rajeev! This comes a day after the Producers Association in Kochi announced that they are abandoning the actor’s upcoming films Veyil and Qurbani. Rajeev Ravi told IE Malayalam, that he would make Shane his assistant director.

He further said that the fact was that Shane was just 22 years old. His misbehaviour on sets cannot be justified but banning him for it is not required. He further said that the actor’s personal views were his own and no one had the right to stop him. He also said called Shane Nigam, a talented actor. In October, Shane Nigam had alleged that he had received death threats from Goodwill Entertainments producer, Joby George.

The producers of his films Veyil and Qurbani had alleged misbehaviour and drug use by the actor on the sets of his film. The Producers Association had said that they would pull the plug on his upcoming films and demanded compensation from the actor.

Rajeev Ravi, according to local media reports, also said there was no need to compare Shane Nigam to yesteryear stars like Mohanlal and Mammooty. He said that instead of making an unfair comparison, the young actor should be made aware of how the film industry functions. He further believes that the issue can be resolved easily through proper communication.

He further said he had complete faith in Shane and also mentioned that those who had banned him would be making future movies with him. He even berated the association saying they were only being considerate of one side of the story. He also said they should have behaved more democratically.

Shane Nigam had made his debut with Rajeev Ravi’s film Annayum Rasoolum in 2013 with Fahadh Faasil in the lead.