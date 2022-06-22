Shamshera teaser out! Ranbir Kapoor dons the dacoit avatar – Watch here

Yash Raj Films on Wednesday released the teaser of the much-awaited period drama ‘Shamshera’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. This will be Ranbir’s first film since ‘Sanju’ in 2018.

While the teaser does not reveal much, it does give a peek into the backdrop of the film. Clearly, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of ‘Shamshera’, a dacoit, who leads a revolt against Sanjay Dut who is the villain in this film. Ranbir’s character is considered a messiah who leads the charge against adversaries. The teaser gives the sense of a mix-up of old-fashioned Western and 70s action epics. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Vani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film was made with a total budget of Rs 150 crore. While the film will release across the country on July 22, 2022, in IMAX format, it will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Tensions are also high in the air, as it is being released post the failure of a big-budget film like Samrat Prithviraj, apart from an unsatisfactory box office performance of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film will also be released on OTT nearly four weeks after the film is released in theatres. Quoting a source, it said that the film will be acquired by Amazon for the OTT platform as part of a four-film deal with YRF.