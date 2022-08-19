Shamshera OTT release: Here’s where and how you can watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s action film

The action drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in key roles will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Shamshera, produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, is the fourth film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF). Earlier, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Samrat Prithviraj were released on the streaming platform.

Plot:

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in double roles – as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film revolves around the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe that is enslaved, tortured, and imprisoned by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. Shamshera, a legend for his tribe relentlessly fights for the freedom and dignity of the people. The film is available in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the OTT premiere of Shamshera with a post. She wrote, “A heroic tale of grit and determination. #ShamsheraOnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin #RanbirKapoor @duttsanjay @ronitboseroy @saurabhshuklafilms @karanmalhotra21”

If you are someone who loves action films, here’s everything you need to know about watching Shamshera online:

Where and when to watch Shamshera?

Shamshera will be available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 19.

How to watch?

If you have Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Shamshera and many other films from across genres.

Shashera trailer:

Shamshera cast: