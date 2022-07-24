Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback struggles on Day 2, collects only 20.75 cr

Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback actioner Shamshera failed to stand to the expectations and continues to struggle on the second day. Despite having a good star cast and decent reviews, the audience is not reaching the theatres to watch it. After a very cold opening, the film failed to make any mark at the box office even on its second day of release.

Till now, the movie has earned only Rs 20.75 crore which is not a great figure for something mounted on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. According to the box office, the movie earned Rs 10.25 crores on the first day of release while on the second day, there was a slight increase at box office which was around Rs 10.50 crores.

However, it is still expected that the film might do some better business on the third day as it is a holiday on Sunday. Anyway, the movie has been released on more than 4,000 screens.

Ranbir Kapoor has returned to entertain on the big screen after a long gap of 4 years. Earlier, he was seen in the film ‘Sanju’ released in 2018. Even though this film is not running like ‘Sanju’ but still the film will not be in much loss as the movie has already earned Rs 150 crore from its non-theatrical business.

About the Movie



Shamshera is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language movie which is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The production house is celebrating its 50th anniversary but it hasn’t managed to deliver a clean success in a long time now.