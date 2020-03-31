Shaktimaan Aa Gaya! Check telecast time on DD National, interesting facts about Indian superhero show

Khanna said that this will be an opportunity for around 130 crore Indians to experience the world of Shaktimaan again.

Shaktimaan Telecast Time on Doordardarshan’s DD National channel: Indian superhero Shaktimaan is set to make a comeback on your TV screens! As millions of Indians are asked to stay within their houses for 21 days, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory to DTH and Cable operators to broadcast the favourite shows of the 1990’s on DD channels. With this, India’s first superhero television series Shaktimaan will be coming back to entertain people. The information was revealed by Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna himself via a Twitter post. In his tweet, Khanna said that this will be an opportunity for around 130 crore Indians to experience the world of Shaktimaan again.

Khanna’s Shaktimaan had aired on DD 1 during the period 1997 and 2005. The success of the show was huge as it was translated into different languages as well and later aired on different channels. The show also had an animated series in 2011 along with a television film- Hamara Hero Shaktimaan that came out in 2013.

Shaktimaan Telecast Time on DD National

Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna, will be aired for an hour daily on the DD National channel at 1 pm from April 2, 2020.

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Not only Shaktimaan but other mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan will also be airing on Doordarshan and DD Bharati. The shows have been brought again in order to entertain people at a time when there is a lockdown and sentiments among people have been on a lower note given the Coronavirus outbreak within the country. A statement by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry clears that five TV shows will be telecast on Doordarshan. These include Upanishad Ganga, Shriman Shrimati, Chanakya, Krishna Kali and Shaktimaan. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi have already started airing on DD, PTI reported along with Hum Hain Na and Tu Tota Main Maina.

Meanwhile, these shows are expected to be carried by the broadcaster and failure to do so will result in the broadcaster being liable for action under various sections of the act, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.