Shakira, Gerard Pique bring their newborn baby home

​​ ​
By: | Los Angeles | Published: February 4, 2015 10:34 AM

Pop star Shakira was discharged from hospital just four days after giving birth to her second son with Gerard Pique, Sasha Pique Mebarak.

The 38-year-old singer was all smiles when she was picked up by Pique on February 2. That day, the pair also celebrated their joint birthday, reported Ace Showbiz.

In some photos, the couple were seen leaving the hospital in a white car driven by Gerard. Shakira wore a checkered blue-and-black coat and a black scarf.

The ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’ singer completed her look with black sunglasses. Pique, meanwhile, donned a black long-sleeved top.

