Shahrukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan to voice Mufasa and Simba in Disney’s The Lion King

Walt Disney Studio's most awaited photorealistic animation The Lion King, releasing on July 19th, is set to feature Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan in the Hindi version of the movie. The movie is expected to perform well on the charts as The Lion King (2019) is the remake of Disney's 1994 popular animation movie. It is the story of father-son relation of two lions who are the king and prince of the Pride Lands. It involves betrayal, exile, friendship, and fight for a righteous place and how the prince follows his father's footsteps to become king himself. Glad to be a part of this journey. a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was \u2018Incredible\u2019 and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing \u2014 Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2019 Shahrukh Khan himself took it to twitter to announce that he along with his son Aryan will be voicing the Hindi version of the film which is set to release this July. He in his row of tweets, SRK mentioned that he is very glad to be part of the courageous journey and of a film which is timeless and declared that he along with his own Simba, son Aryan, will be voicing the film in Hindi. Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com\/o09xLTq5d3 \u2014 Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019 He also mentioned that it has been 15 years since he and his son Aryan did a movie together and that the last movie was Incredible and in The Lion King they had even more fun. Also read: MTV Awards: Avengers Endgame beaten by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Earlier Shahrukh tweeted a picture on Father's Day cheering team India for India in ICC Cricket World Cup Match match versus Pakistan and said "Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India GO!!" Both father and son could be seen wearing team India's jersey which had names of The Lion King's father-son duo Mufasa and Simba on it. The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19. pic.twitter.com\/UCHR57waWl \u2014 Walt Disney Studios (@disneyfilmindia) June 17, 2019 Walt Disney Studio confirmed on their official Twitter account that Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan will voice as Mufasa and Simba in the most iconic father-son story of all time. It will be really exciting to see how Disney has portrayed the characters in comparison to the old traditional animated film. Also, this is the second musical drama film after Aladdin and will this formula work well for them.