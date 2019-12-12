Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh beats Avengers Endgame to grab top spot in Google’s most searched ranking

The much talked about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh topped the charts, followed by Hollywood flicks such as Avengers: Engame.

Movie goers, guess which Bollywood film was searched most on Google and took the No 1 spot? Given that 2019 was a year of big movie releases, you may want to just think it over! The much talked about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh topped the charts, followed by Hollywood flicks such as Avengers: Endgame, Joker and Captain Marvel. Google on Wednesday had released its trends list for the year, including top films, songs, sports related events and personalities that ranked highest in its search.

Also Read | Luv Ranjan’s film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor shelved? Director reveals the truth

Coming back to Kabir Singh, it is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s blockbuster hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of ‘Kabir’ found extreme reactions from movie goers. Some movie goers loved the hard-hitting performance, whereas there were others who didn’t understand why a protagonist should be given so much prominence in a lead role, that justifies showcasing toxic masculinity. Simply put, this film drew extreme and mixed reactions.

At the second spot, there is Avengers:Endgame, which was a hit globally as well as in India, where it pushed out other Hindi as well as other Indian films. Ranked at no 3, ‘Joker’ received global acclaim as it revolves around the story of a failed comedian, who is isolated and bullied by the society. The powerful performances received critical appreciation worldwide and was highly discussed in India as well.

At number 4 in Google’s top trends, Marvel showcased its first women-led superhero film from the Captain Marvel franchise. Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy came at no 6 and 7, respectively.

Ranking at number 7 is ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. You probably recall that Gully Boy had also been India’s entry to Oscars 2020. ‘War’, an action-packed movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’, received good response at the box office and ranked at no 8 as per Google trends, followed by multi-starrer Housefull 4 and Uri- The Surgical Strike, which had Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Uri – The Surgical Strike is the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.