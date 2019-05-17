Shahid Kapoor wax statue unveils at Madame Tussauds Singapore

On Thursday Shahid Kapoor wax statue was unveiled in Singapore at the Madame Tussauds museum. The statue bears an astonishing resemblance to the Kabir Singh actor. The actor shared three pictures on his Instagram story. In one of his pictures, the R. Rajkumar actor, wrote, \u201cBaal sambhal Munna.\u201d SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram #twinning A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 15, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT Wifey Mira Rajput was also seen modeling with the wax statue and husband Shahid. While sharing the photo, Mira wrote, \u201cTaking mine home but left one for you Madam\u201d MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram Taking mine home but left one for you Madam \u2b50 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 16, 2019 at 2:41am PDT Earlier Shahid had shared an image, where the actor is seen holding a plastic eyeball. He wrote along that 7 days from now, he will be unveiling his first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG. READ: Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman SHAHID KAPOOR'S TWEET: 7 days from now, I will be unveiling my first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG pic.twitter.com\/aImlvzkloh \u2014 Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 9, 2019 However, the Madame Tussauds SG\u2019s Twitter handle also shared another snapshot of Shahid and wrote that, did you know that more than 200 measurements were taken during sitting to ensure the portrayal? It's a once-in-a-lifetime contest hence do not forget to join meeting Shahid Kapoor in person, which ends today! Here's a cute reason that why Shahid's kids Misha & Zain didn't accompany him to Singapore! Talking about his whole family's reaction about his wax statue, Shahid stated that, everyone including his wife, his parents, and inlaws, all had a huge smile on their face when they knew about it. All of them were jumping with joy and they had a genuine reaction of surprise and happiness. Speaking about Misha and Zain, they don't plan to take them to Singapore, for the unveiling. The kids might take it as a traumatic experience to see two-two dads. Shahid revealed that only his wife will join him. Deepika Padukone had also recently unveiled her statue at the museum. Deepika was Shahid's co-star in Padmaavat. Meanwhile, many other leading stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan also have their wax statue unveiled at the museum. Talking about Shahid Kapoor's work front, the Udta Punjab actor is gearing up for the release of Kabir Singh on 21st June which also stars Kiara Advani. The remake of Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" which starred Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, "Kabir Singh" is, however, the remake is directed and written by Sandeep Vanga.