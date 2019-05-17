Shahid Kapoor wax statue unveils at Madame Tussauds Singapore

New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2019 3:33:37 PM

Shahid Kapoor unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. The actor's better half Mira Rajput was also present at the event.

Shahid Kapoor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

On Thursday Shahid Kapoor wax statue was unveiled in Singapore at the Madame Tussauds museum. The statue bears an astonishing resemblance to the Kabir Singh actor. The actor shared three pictures on his Instagram story. In one of his pictures, the R… Rajkumar actor, wrote, “Baal sambhal Munna.”

Wifey Mira Rajput was also seen modeling with the wax statue and husband Shahid. While sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Taking mine home but left one for you Madam”

Earlier Shahid had shared an image, where the actor is seen holding a plastic eyeball. He wrote along that 7 days from now, he will be unveiling his first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG.

However, the Madame Tussauds SG’s Twitter handle also shared another snapshot of Shahid and wrote that, did you know that more than 200 measurements were taken during sitting to ensure the portrayal? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime contest hence do not forget to join meeting Shahid Kapoor in person, which ends today!

Here’s a cute reason that why Shahid’s kids Misha & Zain didn’t accompany him to Singapore!

Talking about his whole family’s reaction about his wax statue, Shahid stated that, everyone including his wife, his parents, and inlaws, all had a huge smile on their face when they knew about it. All of them were jumping with joy and they had a genuine reaction of surprise and happiness. Speaking about Misha and Zain, they don’t plan to take them to Singapore, for the unveiling. The kids might take it as a traumatic experience to see two-two dads. Shahid revealed that only his wife will join him.

Deepika Padukone had also recently unveiled her statue at the museum. Deepika was Shahid’s co-star in Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, many other leading stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan also have their wax statue unveiled at the museum.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the Udta Punjab actor is gearing up for the release of Kabir Singh on 21st June which also stars Kiara Advani. The remake of Telugu hit film “Arjun Reddy” which starred Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, “Kabir Singh” is, however, the remake is directed and written by Sandeep Vanga.

